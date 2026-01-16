Little Museum of Dublin reopens for 2026

The Little Museum of Dublin reopens from Saturday 17 January 2026 on St Stephen’s Green. The museum ranks in the top 1pc of museums worldwide on Tripadvisor for its guided tours and Irish humour in presenting social, cultural, and political history. New exhibitions, artefacts, and stories feature this year alongside a preserved K1 phone kiosk. Guided tours run every 45 minutes from 9.30am to 5.00pm daily. A daily walking tour of St Stephen’s Green starts at 2.15pm each afternoon.

The collection uses donated objects from people across Ireland to tell Dublin’s story through iconic moments and everyday accounts. Tickets are on sale at www.littlemuseum.ie. The museum operates seven days a week. It serves as a key site for authentic introductions to the city for locals and international visitors.

Trevor White, Founder of the Little Museum of Dublin, shared “We’re delighted to open the doors for 2026 and welcome visitors from near and far. Being recognised in the top 1pc of museums worldwide on Tripadvisor reflects the passion of our team and the generosity of the people of Dublin whose stories we are proud to share.”