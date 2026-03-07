Longer flight path forces Qantas to add fuel stop in Singapore on Perth to London route

Qantas has added a fuel stop at Singapore Changi to its daily Perth International to London Heathrow flight on B787-9.

The change results from flight path adjustments due to the regional conflict in the Middle East.

The carrier is maintaining all other operated routes unchanged including scheduled services between Singapore and London.

The operational adjustment will affect the nonstop service starting early March 2026. The stop accommodates additional passengers and baggage due to payload considerations.