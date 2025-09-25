Lord Mayor of Dublin to open Phibsboro phase of Royal Canal Greenway

Trending
John Tolan of Waterways Ireland
Lord Mayor of Dublin Councillor Ray McAdam is to open Royal Canal Greenway Phase 3 on this morning at 10:45 a.m. at Royal Canal Bank Lock 3, Dublin 7.

Minister for Finance Paschal Donohoe TD and John Tolan from Waterways Ireland will attend the event.

The scheme delivers 2.1 km of walking and cycling facilities along the Royal Canal banks from Newcomen Bridge, North Strand, to Cross Guns Bridge, Phibsborough.

The route creates a continuous 3.2 km path through north Dublin from Phibsborough to the River Liffey.

The project enhances connectivity for pedestrians and cyclists in the city centre.

