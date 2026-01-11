Louis Vuitton unveils Soho hotel pop-up for Monogram anniversary

Pop-up in Soho, New York, for 130th Monogram anniversary.

Louis Vuitton has revealed a hotel-inspired pop-up in Soho, New York, to mark 130 years of its Monogram. The installation explores how travel has influenced the design of luggage, from trunks to carry-ons, and remains relevant for modern travellers. Open through April, the space treats bags as elements of travel history.

Structured as a fictional Louis Vuitton Hotel, the pop-up features rooms dedicated to specific bags, reflecting stages of travel like check-in and departure. The Keepall Lobby honours the 1930 duffel for its foldable design, while the Speedy Room 1930 shows the bag’s adaptation to faster journeys. Other areas include the Speedy P9 Safe Room, Neverfull Gym, Noé Champagne Bar, and Alma Terrace, each highlighting functional aspects.

A Care Services area offers restoration and personalisation for existing pieces, promoting longevity. This ties into the Spring/Summer 2026 menswear campaign, The Art of Travel, featuring Jeremy Allen White and Pusha T. The overall narrative connects heritage craftsmanship with contemporary movement.

Louis Vuitton group shared in a written statement “Why celebrate the Monogram now? Because few luxury symbols are as inseparable from the act of travel itself. Why does the Keepall still matter nearly a century later? Because it solved a real problem. Is the Speedy a relic, or is it still relevant? The answer lies in its construction.”