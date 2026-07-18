Rivercruise cancellations & ship swaps due to low water levels on Rhine & Danube

Low water levels on the Danube and Rhine rivers are forcing cancellations and itinerary changes for river cruise operators.

A historic summer heatwave and prolonged lack of rain have dropped water levels on the Danube and Rhine rivers to near-record lows, forcing major cruise lines to cancel departures, alter itineraries, and implement emergency contingencies.

Ports in Gonyu, Komarom, Budapest, and Mohacs are currently jammed with idle international cruise liners unable to clear shallow thresholds.

The National Water Management Authority of Hungary reported that the Danube in Budapest has dropped to within just 8 centimeters (about 3 inches) of its all-time record low, leaving numerous international vessels stranded or idle in local ports.

The resulting disruptions have significantly impacted the peak summer tourism season across Europe, triggering widespread changes across multiple prominent cruise operators.

To keep ships moving despite the dry riverbeds, operators are getting creative with several backup strategies. Cruise lines like Scenic Luxury Cruises & Tours and Viking Cruises are deploying identical sister ships on opposite sides of impassable bottlenecks. Passengers pack their bags, take a short motorcoach ride past the shallow stretch, and board a twin vessel to continue their journey in the exact same cabin number.

Many itineraries have integrated extensive bus rides. For instance, Avalon Waterways passengers traveling east have been forced to disembark in Vienna and complete the rest of the journey to Budapest by road. Starting points are being shifted to deeper river segments. Some departures originally scheduled for Nuremberg have moved down-river to Passau to bypass dried-out upper channels.

When bottlenecks are entirely unnavigable and busing ruins the experience, lines are pulling the plug. Avalon Waterways confirmed cancellations for select vessels, including the Avalon Impression, which became physically unable to navigate past Koblenz on the Rhine. AmaWaterways and Riviera Travel have similarly axed select high-risk departures.

Regional operators like MAHART-PassNave have recorded an immediate 18pc drop in July bookings due to cancellations and suspended sightseeing routes north of Budapest. Beyond leisure travel, the low depths on the Rhine are heavily choking commercial cargo shipping, restricting vessel weights, and delaying vital supply lines for coal and oil commodities.

Weather forecasts suggest that modest rainfall in the coming days may offer slight local improvements, but operators remain highly cautious as the broader European drought persists