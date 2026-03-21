Trending
Eoghan Corry's TRAVEL Extra
You are at:»»County Kildare’s Village at Lyons on market for €20m
Tony Ryan founder of GPA and Ryanair
Tony Ryan founder of GPA and Ryanair

County Kildare’s Village at Lyons on market for €20m

0
By on Hotels & Beds

The Village at Lyons in Ardclough in County Kildare is listed for sale at €20m.  

Purchased by Ryanair and GPA founder Tony Ryan as part of the Lyons Estate for £3m in 1993. The buildings around the 13th lock and 18th-century milling village on 20 acres on the Grand Canal were restored from a ruinous state. 

The property operates as a spa resort and wedding venue with 47 bedrooms.  Features include cottages, a clock tower, a chapel, dining hall, event space, bar, spa, and gardens.  The village stands beside Lyons Hill, an early medieval royal site.

David Byrne shared “The village at that point was in a state of complete disrepair. It became Tony Ryan’s life’s passion to restore the village. We’re selling the private estate village to an individual. It can be a flagship leisure destination, a creative retreat – or for someone looking for a long-term heritage investment.”

See also  Marriott Bonvoy increases free night certificate top off

Related posts:

Gerard Moore of the Sligo Park HotelSligo Park Hotel wins Outstanding Employer Award for FOURTH consecutive year Michael Magner president of the IHFTHREE out of FOUR Irish hoteliers plan to increase investment in 2026 as annual conference begins John Keating GM of the Hawthorn by Galway Bay and Eoghan CorryFIRST LOOK: A hard hat court of Galway’s new five star resort with GM John Keating Fearghal Reidy CEO of Kerry county councilPlanning permission sought for construction of holiday cabins on lands of Derrynane Hotel
Share.

Related Posts

Comments are closed.