County Kildare’s Village at Lyons on market for €20m

The Village at Lyons in Ardclough in County Kildare is listed for sale at €20m.

Purchased by Ryanair and GPA founder Tony Ryan as part of the Lyons Estate for £3m in 1993. The buildings around the 13th lock and 18th-century milling village on 20 acres on the Grand Canal were restored from a ruinous state.

The property operates as a spa resort and wedding venue with 47 bedrooms. Features include cottages, a clock tower, a chapel, dining hall, event space, bar, spa, and gardens. The village stands beside Lyons Hill, an early medieval royal site.

David Byrne shared “The village at that point was in a state of complete disrepair. It became Tony Ryan’s life’s passion to restore the village. We’re selling the private estate village to an individual. It can be a flagship leisure destination, a creative retreat – or for someone looking for a long-term heritage investment.”