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Manna blames planning system setbacks as it announces it is ceasing drone deliveries in Ireland

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By on Aviation
  • Manna ceases drone delivery flights across Ireland.  
  • Local councils refused retention permission for delivery hubs.  
  • Residents raised concerns over noise and privacy.  
  • The company invested approximately €50 million since 2019.  
  • Manna maintains its headquarters in Ireland for technology operations.

Bobby Healy’s Manna has shared that it is grounding the Irish drone fleet to concentrate on expansion abroad.  

Manna has implemented a strategic pause that ceases all drone delivery flights in Ireland. The company halts Irish operations after planning refusals from local councils that cited noise pollution concerns. Residents in areas such as Coolmine and Dundrum submitted complaints about noise and privacy.

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Manna invested roughly €50 million in Irish operations since 2019. The company shifts focus to international markets with more favourable regulations while it retains its headquarters in Ireland for global software and technology activities. Planning battles with Fingal County Council and Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown County Council led to the decision.

The shutdown follows a series of planning refusals from local authorities, including Fingal County Council and Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown County Council, which blocked Manna from retaining and operating its delivery hubs in areas like Coolmine and Dundrum.

The hubs faced heavy backlash from nearby residents who filed noise complaints and raised concerns about privacy and the proliferation of low-altitude aircraft over residential estates.

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Having invested roughly €50m into its Irish operations since 2019, Manna will pause Irish services but plans to keep its headquarters in Ireland for its broader global software and technology operations

The company is halting its Irish operations due to mounting regulatory and planning battles, with local councils citing severe noise pollution and refusing retention permission for its delivery hubs.

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