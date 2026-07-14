Marty Whelan to broadcast from Arena di Verona Opera

The festival has been in progress since 12 June 2026.

Attendance in 2025 reached 404,715 spectators.

Economic contribution exceeded €315 million.

Broadcast occurs on 17 July from 7am to 10am.

Trips cover groups and individual travellers.

Marty Whelan has travelled to the Arena di Verona Opera Festival for a live broadcast on RTÉ lyric fm. Broadcast details cover music, interviews and behind-the-scenes access from 7am to 10am on 17 July.

The 103rd edition of the festival runs from 12 June until 12 September 2026. The ancient Roman amphitheatre hosts performances for audiences of up to 20,000.

In 2025 the Opera Season attracted 404,715 spectators and contributed over €315 million to the local economy. The Institute for Culture Travel organises multiple trips for Irish clients throughout the summer. Highlights include sites linked to Mozart and Maria Callas.

Caroline Quigley GM and Director of the Institute for Culture Travel shared “We are delighted with this growth and also with this continued partnership with RTE lyric fm and of course the legendary Marty Whelan.”