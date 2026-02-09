Meliá opens first all-inclusive luxury resort in Asia

Spanish hotel chain Meliá Hotels International inaugurated its inaugural all-inclusive luxury resort in Asia, Paradisus Bali.

Located in Indonesia, the property features premium amenities tailored for high-end travellers seeking relaxation and cultural experiences. This expansion underscores Meliá’s global growth strategy, diversifying beyond Europe.

The resort is expected to attract Spanish and international tourists, contributing to Bali’s recovery as a top destination. Industry analysts praise the move for elevating standards in Asian hospitality amid competitive markets.