Montego Bay airport to remain closed after Hurricane Melissa

Sangster International Airport in Montego Bay remains closed to all flights after Hurricane Melissa strikes as a category five storm on 28 October 2025 with winds over 185 miles per hour.

Assessments reveal roof destruction and terminal flooding at the facility with debris clearance and utility restoration expected to take several days. Relief flights commence at Sangster on 30 October 2025 at 10:00 am while full commercial resumption requires weeks due to water ingress and wind damage.

Norman Manley International Airport in Kingston sustained no major damage and reopened for relief flights on 29 October 2025 at 4:00 pm after inspections confirmed runway and terminal integrity. Ian Fleming International Airport in Boscobel serves as a contingency site and reopened for commercial flights on 30 October 2025 at 7:00 am.

Commercial flights resume at Norman Manley yesterday and today at 7:00 am enabled evacuations for the 25,000 international visitors accounted for during the storm. Ian Fleming International Airport reopened for relief goods and commercial traffic to support northern Jamaica recovery.Jamaica Customs Agency resumed partial operations at airports prioritising clearance for disaster relief and emergency aid supplies. TUI informed passengers of delays for return flights from Jamaica by several days while monitoring conditions and preparing for evacuations via Kingston.

Air Canada and WestJet increased capacity for relief flights once northern airports stabilise while Virgin Atlantic suspended its London to Montego Bay service. Petrojam is maintaining aviation fuel stocks at 80pc capacity to support resumption despite power outages affecting 77pc of Jamaica.

American Airlines reported 58 cancellations at Sangster 33 at Norman Manley and two at Ian Fleming all involving US routes due to the closures. Airlines including American Airlines Southwest Airlines JetBlue United and Delta extended fee waivers for rebookings to Jamaica through 1 November 2025 with changes within 14 days at no extra cost.

Transport Minister Daryl Vaz shared, “Norman Manley International Airport, which serves Kingston, will probably be able to receive emergency relief flights as soon as Thursday.”

Tourism Minister Edmund Bartlett shared, “All 25,000 international visitors who remained in Jamaica while Hurricane Melissa made landfall were accounted for and will be able to start leaving the island nation within days.”