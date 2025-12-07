‘135 of 138 destinations restored’ – Indigo’s weekend of woe continues as 95pc of destinations reconnected

IndiGo flight disruptions have entered a sixth day with the airline reporting no scheduled cancellations for the date. The carrier listed more than 220 flights as cancelled at Delhi and Mumbai airports on Sunday, a reduction from over 800 the previous day. Operations across the network reached 95pc restoration, according to statements from the airline.

The interruptions trace to implementation of revised Flight Duty Time Limitation norms on 1 December, which restricted crew availability and led to shortages. IndiGo cancelled 1,600 flights on Friday and over 300 on Saturday at major hubs including Bengaluru, Mumbai, Delhi and Hyderabad. Passengers affected by the changes received waivers for rescheduling or cancellations on bookings between 5 December and 15 December.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation issued a show-cause notice to IndiGo chief executive Pieter Elbers on Saturday and followed with another to the accountable manager on Sunday, requiring responses within 24 hours. The Ministry of Civil Aviation directed the airline to process all refunds for disrupted flights by 8pm on Sunday. IndiGo confirmed initiation of refunds to original payment methods, with credits expected within three to five business days.

A Crisis Management Group formed by the board on Friday includes the chairman, chief executive and other members to oversee recovery. The group meets daily to track progress and address passenger concerns. IndiGo added an A320neo aircraft to its fleet in December amid the shortages, with full stabilisation projected by February 2026.

Alternative transport options emerged during the period, including special trains arranged by Indian Railways for stranded travellers. The airline operates over 1,500 flights daily under normal conditions, serving domestic and international routes.

Indigo shared ina written statement: Addressing the recent disruptions in our network, we had cancelled a significant number of flights and operated little above 700 flights yesterday connecting 113 destinations. The main objective was to reboot the network, systems, and rosters so that we could start afresh today with higher number of flights, improved stability, and there are some early signs of improvement. Today, we are on our way to operate over 1500 flights by end of day. With regards to destinations, over 95pc of network connectivity has already been re-established as we are able to operate to 135 out of the existing 138 destinations in operations.

While we understand that we have a long way to go, we are committed to build back the trust of our customers. We would like to thank all our partners and government agencies for their constant support and guidance. Most of all we would like to extend our heartfelt gratitude to our customers and staff for their patience and cooperation through these tough times. We apologise once again. – IndiGo Spokesperson

