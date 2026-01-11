Mount Congreve gardens reopens with new menu after television feature

Reopening on January 30th, 2026, after winter closure.

Feature in Tour de Fred Series 2 with Fred Sirieix.

New 350m Estate to Plate menu using local produce.

Zero-waste and seasonal dining approach.

Broadcast on January 11th, 2026, to 2 million viewers.

Mount Congreve Gardens has revealed its reopening to visitors from the St. Brigid’s Bank Holiday weekend on January 30th, 2026, following a winter closure. The gardens and The Stables Café will welcome guests to explore the restored estate and try a new garden-inspired dining concept that uses local, seasonal produce. This development comes after a showcase on ITV by restaurateur Fred Sirieix in Tour de Fred Series 2.

The episode, broadcast to an expected 2 million British viewers on ITV and ITVX on Sunday, January 11th, 2026, at 11:30 am, features Sirieix exploring Irish food, culture, and heritage at the estate. Led by Head Chef Jean-Baptiste Dubois, the visit highlights a sustainable approach to growing and cooking, with Sirieix arriving via the Waterford Greenway and touring the Walled Garden. The programme emphasises zero-waste practices and minimal cooking techniques.

The new “350m Estate to Plate” menu at The Stables Café focuses on ingredients sourced within 350 metres of the café, with some extending to 48 kms for items like Early Bird Free Range eggs. Dishes change with seasons and include options such as Walled Garden Soup of the Day, Beetroot Burger, and Vegetable Patch Quiche. The estate also features restored historic gate lodges like Oak Gate Lodge, now part of accommodation offerings.

Fred Sirieix shared “I have never, and I’m not lying to you, seen a chef cook like that. There was no transformation to the product, it was raw produce, very little cooking, and he was using and reusing everything.”

Sara Dolan shared “Mount Congreve has always had a strong food story, with Ambrose Congreve famously flying in world-renowned chefs to cook for his guests and always using fruit and vegetables from the gardens. Thanks to the vision and the dedication of our garden team and JB, the restored Walled Gardens are once again producing at a level that allows that tradition to be reimagined for today. This menu is a direct reflection of their work and custodianship, and a meaningful step towards a more self-sustaining, garden-led future.”

“We are thrilled to feature in Tour de Fred. Its last series attracted over two million viewers across Britain. This is a wonderful opportunity to showcase the power of storytelling through food, heritage, and place. We are delighted to be part of the second series, sharing the beauty and rich history of Mount Congreve Gardens with such a wide audience. This marks a fantastic start to 2026 for Mount Congreve, and we look forward to welcoming visitors to experience the estate and our garden-led menu inspired by the show.”