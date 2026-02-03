MSC Cruises to Add Yacht Club to Two More Ships

MSC Cruises will incorporate its Yacht Club concept onto MSC Musica and MSC Orchestra, completing upgrades for the Musica class fleet. MSC Musica undergoes enhancement later in 2026 before South American deployments. MSC Orchestra follows in the first quarter of 2027 prior to Mediterranean sailings from Bari, Italy.

The Yacht Club functions as a dedicated area with suites, 24-hour butler service, concierge, and private facilities including restaurant, lounge, and sundeck. Guests receive amenities such as fresh fruits, macarons, premium spirits, unpacking services, and exclusive shopping. The MED by MSC organic bath products cater specifically to Yacht Club patrons.

Post-upgrade, Yacht Club availability extends to 19 ships company-wide. MSC Musica schedules include Brazilian ports and holiday voyages to Buenos Aires, Montevideo, Punta del Este. MSC Orchestra itineraries feature Turkey stops like Izmir, Istanbul, alongside Piraeus and Corfu in Greece.

MSC Cruises shared in a written statement “MSC Cruises is bringing its MSC Yacht Club to two additional ships, the MSC Musica and the MSC Orchestra, according to a press release.”