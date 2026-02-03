Trending
Eoghan Corry's TRAVEL Extra
You are at:»»MSC Cruises to Add Yacht Club to Two More Ships
Gianni Onorato CEO of MSC Cruises
Gianni Onorato CEO of MSC Cruises

MSC Cruises to Add Yacht Club to Two More Ships

0
By on Afloat

MSC Cruises will incorporate its Yacht Club concept onto MSC Musica and MSC Orchestra, completing upgrades for the Musica class fleet. MSC Musica undergoes enhancement later in 2026 before South American deployments. MSC Orchestra follows in the first quarter of 2027 prior to Mediterranean sailings from Bari, Italy.

The Yacht Club functions as a dedicated area with suites, 24-hour butler service, concierge, and private facilities including restaurant, lounge, and sundeck. Guests receive amenities such as fresh fruits, macarons, premium spirits, unpacking services, and exclusive shopping. The MED by MSC organic bath products cater specifically to Yacht Club patrons.

Post-upgrade, Yacht Club availability extends to 19 ships company-wide. MSC Musica schedules include Brazilian ports and holiday voyages to Buenos Aires, Montevideo, Punta del Este. MSC Orchestra itineraries feature Turkey stops like Izmir, Istanbul, alongside Piraeus and Corfu in Greece.

See also  Hurtigruten recorded its strongest ever month of trading

MSC Cruises shared in a written statement “MSC Cruises is bringing its MSC Yacht Club to two additional ships, the MSC Musica and the MSC Orchestra, according to a press release.”

Related posts:

MSC Yacht ClubMSC Cruises to showcase Yacht Club at Miami Grand Prix in May Jason Liberty of Royal CaribbeanRoyal Caribbean reports higher Caribbean pricing in 2025 Micheel Bayley CEO of Royal CaribbeanLegend of the Seas maiden voyage advanced to July 2026 James Rodriguez CEO of Atlas Oean VoyagesAtlas Ocean Voyages announces star-studded culinary lineup for 2026 European season
Share.

Related Posts

Comments are closed.