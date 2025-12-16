MSC orders four next-generation cruise ships from Meyer Werft

MSC Cruises placed an order for four next-generation cruise vessels with Meyer Werft in Papenburg, Germany. The company secured options for two additional ships.

The New Frontier class ships featured a capacity of 5,400 passengers at 180,000 tons.Deliveries commenced annually from 2030. The order supported thousands of jobs in Lower Saxony and Papenburg.

Pierfrancesco Vago shared “Meyer Werft’s track record, expertise and proud history make it a true beacon of European shipbuilding. Together, we will create vessels that redefine the cruise experience while preserving the craftsmanship that keeps Germany at the forefront of maritime engineering. The New Frontier class will enable us to design new and exclusive itineraries, offer exceptional guest experience and will feature next-generation environmental technologies that will advance our net-zero 2050 commitment.”

Bernd Eikens shared “This new order marks a significant milestone in the 230-year history of Meyer Werft. We are delighted to welcome MSC Cruises as a new customer and strategic partner, and we are truly honoured by the trust they have placed in us. This long-term partnership with MSC Cruises ensures sustainable growth and job security for many years to come. Today is a truly positive and significant day for everyone at Meyer Werft—our employees and our partners alike.”