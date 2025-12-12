Naas Racecourse reveals prizes for Winter best dressed competition

Naas racecourse has revealed the prizes for its Winter Best Dressed Competition on January 4, 2026. The winner will receive €2000 in Frasers gift vouchers and a two-night stay at Kilkea Castle.

The stay includes afternoon tea, fine dining, and activities like archery and golf. Runners-up won €100 Frasers voucher and afternoon tea for two each. Celebrity stylist Marietta Doran will judge the competition.

Marietta Doran shared “The Winter Best Dressed Competition at Naas Racecourse is always an incredible celebration of style, and this year will be no different. I’ll be looking for looks that blend creativity with seasonal elegance – beautifully layered outfits, rich textures, and accessories that show real personality. I love to see racegoers embrace the winter palette while still being bold and expressive. I can’t wait to see the fabulous fashion on show.”

Adrian Mooney, Director of Sales at Kilkea Castle shared “We are delighted to partner with Naas Racecourse for the Winter Best Dressed Competition in January. Kilkea Castle is synonymous with style and impeccable taste, and this race meeting is perfectly in line with our brand. We very much enjoy collaborating with local partners and are delighted to work with the team at this great, local track.”

Niamh Byrne, Commercial & Marketing Manager at Naas Racecourse shared “The Ballymore Grade 1 Novice Hurdle & Winter Best Dressed Competition is a highlight of our calendar, attracting both racing enthusiasts and fashion lovers. With Marietta Doran leading our judging panel and the prize bigger than ever thanks to our sponsors, this year’s event promises to be our biggest and most memorable yet.”