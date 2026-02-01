Trending
Harry Sommer of NCL

NCL to ask passengers to arrive at departure port a day before embarkation

Norwegian Cruise Line has updated its NCL Air programme to require passengers booking flights through the service to arrive at their embarkation port one day before the cruise departure. The policy took effect on 26 January 2026 and applies to all new air-inclusive reservations as well as any bookings repriced after that date. The change addresses issues where flight delays caused guests to miss embarkation and face relocation to later ports.

The company confirmed the adjustment provides additional time for handling unexpected disruptions such as delays or weather problems, resulting in a smoother start to voyages. Passengers remain responsible for arranging their own pre-cruise hotel stays, though options exist through Norwegian’s hotel programmes. The update aims to enhance reliability for travellers using the airline-inclusive packages.

Norwegian Cruise Line shared “All guests booking air travel through all NCL Air programs will be required to arrive at their embarkation port at least one day prior to sailing. This new policy will be allowing more time for unexpected travel disruptions such as flight delays or weather interruptions, ensuring a smoother, more relaxed start to their cruise journeys.”

