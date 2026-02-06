NCL’s Bahamas private island Great Stirrup Cay sustains storm damage

Norwegian Cruise Line has confirmed the end of the Jersey Boys Broadway musical aboard the Norwegian Bliss. T

The production will conclude its run in the Bliss Theater, with replacement by a rotating selection of performances including comedians, magicians, jugglers, and specialty acts. Guests will need to reserve spots for the new shows via the box office, NCL app, or interactive screens onboard.

The change forms part of the company’s wider shift away from Broadway productions across the fleet, first indicated in 2023 and refined in 2024. Norwegian explained that internal high-energy shows with smaller casts improve return on investment by cutting licensing costs and freeing cabin space previously used by larger ensembles.

A written statement shared “While we know this change may come as a disappointment, we are refreshing our offerings with a rotating collection of performers chosen to surprise, delight and keep your evenings just as memorable. We’re here for you every step of the way, and we’re committed to making this cruise not just enjoyable but unforgettable.”