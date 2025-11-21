Renewed sales revamped website in plans for Kildare tourism for 2026

Kildare tourism AGM at Lullymore, Veralouise Behan Leas-Chathaoirleach of Kildare county council, Aine Mangan, Brian Flanagan, David Mongey and Veronica Cooke

Kildare’s tourism body is to launch a new website learly in 2026 and ongoing collaboration with Fáilte Ireland on campaigns, the annual general meeting of the organization was told in Lullymore. CEO Áine Mangan presented operational updates on networking events, trade missions to Canada and London, participation in golf tournaments including the Irish Open, and the continued growth of the Saint Brigid’s Day programme. Ms Mangan announced plans for further international sales missions.

David Mongey delivered his final address as chairman after eight years in the role and highlighted the organisation’s progress in promoting the county’s tourism assets.

Outgoing chair David Mongey told the AGM of Kildare County Council that the county offered canals, waterways, equestrian facilities and hotels ready for the 2027 Ryder Cup at the K Club. He praised cooperation with the council on projects including the Saint Brigid 1500 celebrations and the new Shackleton Experience in Athy. Cathaoirleach Mongey noted the success of Taste of Kildare and thanked the board and chief executive Áine Mangan for support during his tenure.

The financial reports showed total income of 855,684 euros and expenditure of 934,652 euros for 2024, resulting in a deficit of €78,968 euros covered by reserves. Kildare County Council provided core funding of €459,727 euros.

Treasurer representative Brian Flanagan emphasised the value of membership engagement and the shift from past years when funds were scarce to a position where projects could now be delivered.

Guest speaker Eoghan Corry discussed national tourism trends, reliance on the American market, the rise of luxury travel and the impact of artificial intelligence on booking patterns.

Leas Cathaorleach of the council Veralouise Behan represented the council and reaffirmed funding support while stressing that tourism remained essential for local employment and community development.

“When you seen the beauty of these magnificent walks that happened in fairness to Kildare County Council the waterways and the canals about people it is such a beautiful place to walk around.”

“We think that Athy was a poor man of the county but it’s not what I say down there a rising ship will do an enormous amount of good work for there.”