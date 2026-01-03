Norwegian Cruise Line reveals winter 2027/28 deployment

Norwegian Cruise Line has revealed winter 2027/28 deployment with over 370 voyages across nearly 50 countries.

The company brings back Free at Sea Plus at €46 per person per day for additional perks like premium beverages and streaming Wi-Fi.

Two Prima Class ships will homeport in San Juan for Southern Caribbean itineraries. Expanded voyages feature Florida departures for Bahamas, Caribbean, and Panama Canal routes.

Journeys include Asia, Australia, and New Zealand with extended port stays and overnight calls.

Harry Sommer shared “We’re thrilled to unveil our new immersive winter season, giving travellers the ultimate freedom to create their own adventure. Whether it’s an exotic Asia voyage, a quick Bahamas escape or a sun-soaked Caribbean getaway, our itineraries are designed for flexibility and choice. With longer port stays, overnight calls, and our award-winning onboard experiences, guests can explore at their own pace and personalise every moment at ease. Plus, many of our Bahamas and Caribbean itineraries will visit our exclusive private island destination, Great Stirrup Cay, which will feature a new pier, an oversized heated pool, and the Great Tides Waterpark. And with the return of Free at Sea Plus, guests will enjoy even greater value and convenience, making it easier than ever to relax and focus on what truly matters – reconnecting with those who matter most.”