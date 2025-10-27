NOVEMBER in Malta: What visitors can expect

- November kicks off with All Saints’ Day on November 1, when families visit cemeteries in Birkirkara or Rabat to lay flowers and share meals of imqaret pastries at two euro a piece. The Three Palaces Festival saw emerging artists perform alongside the finest established artists in Malta.
- The residences of the president, prime minister, and speaker in Valletta are open for guided tours at 12 euro, complete with talks on local history and gardens open until dusk. Mid-month brings the Malta Book Festival from November 10 to 16 in Valletta’s Ta’ Liesse Church, where authors host readings and workshops for five euro, alongside stalls selling Maltese novels at 10 euro each.
- In Valletta, the Upper Barrakka Gardens offer views over the Grand Harbour, free to enter, with benches for reading amid the changing autumn light. Upper Cathedral Street fills with cafes serving ftira sandwiches for four euro, and ferries to Sliema cross the water for three euro a trip, taking five minutes. The National Museum of Archaeology displays prehistoric artefacts from Ħaġar Qim for eight euro, staying open until 5pm daily. Evening concerts in Manoel Theatre feature chamber music at 25 euro a ticket, running twice weekly.
- Gozo provides a short hop by ferry from Ċirkewwa for five euro return, landing in Mgarr where buses head to Victoria for two euro. The Ġgantija Temples, among the world’s oldest freestanding structures, charge 10 euro for entry, with paths dry enough for exploration on most days. Ramla Bay sees fewer swimmers but steady walkers along the red sands, and Dwejra’s inland sea remains accessible for boat rides at 15 euro. Local buses connect to Xlendi for lunch of fresh lampuki fish at eight euro a plate, with the area’s cliffs catching the afternoon sun.
- Comino’s Blue Lagoon draws day trippers via organised boats from Marfa for 20 euro, where the water sits at 20 degrees for snorkelling gear rentals at five euro per hour. Back on the main island, Mdina’s walled streets host free audio guides via apps, leading to bake shops with pastizzi at one euro each. The Silent City, as locals call it, quiets further in November, ideal for photography without summer bustle.
- Birżebbuġa’s Pretty Bay suits coastal strolls, with benches overlooking fishing boats, and nearby Marsaxlokk market runs Sundays for fresh produce at two euro a kilo. Diving centres in St Paul’s Bay offer wreck tours down to 30 metres for 45 euro, with visibility holding at 20 metres. Birdwatching spots around Buskett Gardens attract enthusiasts with binoculars, as migratory routes pass overhead, and entry stays free.
- Towards month’s end, Black Friday sales on November 28 hit shops in St Julian’s, with discounts up to 50bn on leather goods from 20 euro. The Mediterranean Tourism Forum gathers experts in St Julian’s from November 18 to 20 for panels, open to observers interested in travel trends. Valletta’s craft markets pop up weekends, selling pottery at six euro a piece, while restaurants in Paceville serve rabbit stew for 12 euro.
- Transport across the islands runs smoothly with Tallinja cards at 21 euro for a week’s unlimited rides on buses and ferries. November 2025 rounds out with a pace that lets visitors linger over coffee in Ħamrun or a quick dive in Mellieħa Bay.
