NOVEMBER in Spain – what visitors can expect

November 2025 in Spain will suit those seeking a balanced pace, with events blending tradition and modernity, and transport links like Renfe trains at 20 euro between cities keeping plans flexible.
Visitors to Spain in November 2025 can look forward to a month of comfortable temperatures and a full calendar of cultural events, with the added benefit of lower crowds at popular sites.
Temperatures average between 10 and 20 degrees Celsius across most regions, with the south and Canary Islands staying milder at around 20 degrees during the day, while the north sees cooler evenings dipping to 10 degrees.
Rainfall amounts to about 65 millimetres on average, spread over seven days, so light layers and an umbrella suffice for outdoor plans. Hotel rates drop by up to 30bn from summer highs, with doubles in Barcelona or Seville available from 80 euro a night, and flights from major European hubs cost 50 to 100 euro return.
- In Madrid, the jazz festival runs through mid-month at venues like Sala Villanos, featuring sets from local and international acts, with tickets at 20 euro. The city hosts candlelit concerts in historic spots, where performers play everything from classical to pop under LED lights, starting at 15 euro per entry.
- All Saints’ Day on November 1 brings families to cemeteries for quiet remembrances, followed by markets selling traditional sweets like panellets and huesos de santo at two euro a portion.
- Towards the end of November, the Madrid Christmas Market opens on November 27 in the city centre, offering stalls with ornaments and hot chestnuts for one euro each.
- Barcelona sees the IBTM World trade show from November 18 to 20, drawing professionals but leaving plenty of space for tourists at Gaudí sites like Sagrada Família, where entry stands at 26 euro. The converted bullring Poble Espanyol hosts outdoor music events on select weekends, with line-ups including flamenco and indie bands for 10 euro. Day trips to Girona reveal medieval streets and Roman walls, reachable by train in 40 minutes for five euro, or Tarragona’s amphitheatre by the sea, a 20 euro bus ride away. Locals fill tapas bars with plates of patatas bravas at three euro, and the cooler air makes walks along La Rambla more enjoyable.
- Seville turns its attention to the European Film Festival from November 21 to 27, screening over 100 films at cinemas across the city, with passes at 50 euro for the week. The Seville Festival of Flamenco runs from November 7 to 15, with performances in tablaos charging 30 euro, including a drink. Visitors can join chestnut festivals in nearby villages, roasting nuts over open fires for one euro a bag, or tour the Alcázar palace for 12.50 euro, where fountains and gardens provide calm spots amid the autumn light. Tapas crawls in Triana neighbourhood feature espinacas con garbanzos at two euro a serving.
- In Valencia, All Saints’ Day mixes solemn cemetery visits with lively markets at Mercat Central, where fresh oranges cost one euro a kilo. The Oceanogràfic aquarium stays open daily, letting families see dolphins and sharks for 40 euro per adult, and the Hemisfèric offers planetarium shows at 10 euro.
- Alicante serves as the gastronomic capital, with pop-up events tasting seasonal mushrooms and new olive oils at five euro a plate. Daytime highs of 20 degrees allow beach strolls along the Costa Blanca, and trains to Benidorm run for eight euro.
- Granada’s Alhambra welcomes fewer queues in November, with tickets at 15 euro for the Nasrid Palaces, best viewed on clear mornings. Plaza de Mariana Pineda hosts free outdoor markets selling leather goods from 10 euro. The Sierra Nevada nearby offers gentle hikes through changing leaves, with cable car rides up the slopes at 20 euro. Evening cuevas in Sacromonte play flamenco shows for 25 euro, complete with a glass of wine.
- The Canary Islands provide a warmer escape, with Tenerife averaging 21 degrees and Gran Canaria 23 degrees. Beaches like Playa de las Teresitas see calm waters at 20 degrees, ideal for dips, and volcano hikes in Teide National Park cost 30 euro for guided tours. Fuerteventura’s dunes invite windsurfing lessons at 40 euro an hour, while markets in Lanzarote sell mojo sauces at two euro a jar.
- Andalusia shines for sherry lovers during International Sherry Week starting November 4, with tastings in Jerez cellars at 15 euro, pairing nutty wines with jamón ibérico slices. Marbella hosts the IRONMAN 70.3 World Championship on November 8 and 9, where spectators line the course for free, cheering runners along coastal paths. Baena’s olive festival features oil pressings and bread dips for three euro.
- Northern Spain appeals to walkers, with Bilbao’s Guggenheim entry at 16 euro and riverside paths along the Nervión. Santiago de Compostela’s cathedral sees pilgrims arriving for masses, free to attend, and nearby Praza de Cervantes fills with cider houses pouring sidra at two euro a bottle. Potes’ Orujo Festival mid-month offers spirit tastings at five euro, with bonfires and folk dances.