Royal Caribbean to increase supports for Irish travel trade – Gerard Nolan

The stationing of Legend of the Seas in Barcelona and Roma represents a major statement for Europe, travel writers aboard the colossal cruise ship have been told.

In a media briefing aboard Legend of the Seas (Icon class), with travel journalists and editors from Ireland and England., Roya Caribbean’s Castleknock born Vice President for Europe, Middle East and Asia, Gerard Nolan, discussed the ship’s European deployment, strategy, and broader company plans.

He told a group of key journalists:

Bringing Icon-class hardware “closer to home” for the first time is seen as a big on-ramp for new cruisers, who may then try Caribbean sailings. The ship has driven strong guest satisfaction (high NPS scores) on prior deployments.

2027 Europe capacity increase: Six ships total (up one from before). Legend stays for the full season; Mariner of the Seas (Freedom class) added to the Med with varied itineraries (e.g., Morocco, Casablanca, Tangier, mixing Barcelona/Lisbon). This reflects confidence in UK/Ireland and broader European source markets.

Sales for Legend’s 2027 European sailings are strong — described as the fastest-selling ship in the European fleet. Demand for Icon class has held up well beyond the “new ship” novelty.

Tailoring: Experiences are largely consistent across regions, with adjustments for language, communications, culinary (e.g., Indian options for the group), and minor programming. High proportion of international guests this season due to shifts in North American travel.

Guest Demographics & Onboard Experience

Irish guests rank as Royal Caribbean’s highest-yielding globally; UK guests also perform very strongly at the top end.

Brand positioning: “E is for Everyone” but unapologetically family-focused (multi-gen, couples, friends-as-family). Growing emphasis on celebrations (birthdays, anniversaries, reconnecting).

Common misconceptions addressed: Ships feel spacious despite size (neighborhood concept helps flow); average guest age is 42 (younger than many assume); not just about overeating — strong fitness options and more time off the ship in ports.

Entertainment & features: Consistent high-energy offerings; innovation driven by product development + guest feedback/surveys. Comedy club queries noted (humor can be market-specific in Europe).

Itineraries, Ports & Challenges

Typical 7-night Med sailings: 3–4 ports (e.g., Marseille, Palma, Naples). Early arrivals for full days; extensive shore excursions offered.

Barcelona cruise tax increase: Acknowledged as part of ongoing port relations. Royal has a long-term homeport presence and is building a terminal; viewed as workable rather than “disappointing.”

Destination strategy beyond ships: Expanding private destinations/beach clubs (e.g., Perfect Day at CocoCay, Santorini Royal Beach Club for better dispersal and longer stays, upcoming Cozumel). Focus on quality experiences and partnerships with locals. No new immediate projects announced.

Future Fleet & Growth

Discovery Class: Two ships on order (built in France at Chantiers de l’Atlantique). First delivery 2029, second ~2032. Panama Canal capable (smaller than Icon/Oasis), more flexible for closer ports. Innovation emphasized on a smaller scale.

Overall pipeline strong: More Icon-class ships, Oasis 7, etc. Cruising “going nowhere” — focus on bringing more people in via value and experiences.

Europe seen as highly ranked for future capacity growth; primary sourcing region alongside strong Caribbean base.

Sustainability: Focus on energy efficiency (hull paint, air bubbles, lighting, AI), water (self-sufficient systems), and waste. Partnerships like CLIA.

Fuel costs: Royal is 60pc hedged; no plans to pass increases to guests.

Air charters from Ireland and England are in development for 2027, with details coming soon.

The Travel Trade

Trade/Agent Support gets a Strong focus with Club Royal training (self-serve + face-to-face), the biggest-ever agent sailing seminar planned for August on Legend with up to 500+ agents, and a potentially bigger event next year) and an ongoing rewards/tier program (e.g., Upper Deck 250).

Royal assigns a dedicated trainer for Ireland; emphasis on experiential training so agents can sell the “energy” effectively.

During the briefing Mr Nolan emphasizes value, guest experience, European growth, and partnership with trade media/agents. The briefing highlights Legend as a flagship for lifting the sector in the region.