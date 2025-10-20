Trending
Eoghan Corry's TRAVEL Extra
You are at:»»Olwen McKinney wins Travel Industry golfer of the year as TIGS finishes 2025 season

Olwen McKinney wins Travel Industry golfer of the year as TIGS finishes 2025 season

0
By on Trade
Olwen McKinney of Amadeus receives the golfer of the year prize from sponsor Jenny Rafter of Aer Lingus, TIGS at the Castle, October 17 2025

The Castle Golf Club, established in 1913 and designed by Harry Colt on the grounds of Rathfarnham Castle, hosted the final TIGS outing of the year. The course, with views of the Dublin mountains, challenges players across all skill levels. 

Holiday World sponsored the event, providing goody bags, breakfast baps at the 9th hole, dinner in the Club House, and a prize-giving ceremony. 

Aer Lingus sponsored the golfer of the year competition, offering two return flights to any destination on their European network. Winners included 

  • Ladies 1st Olwen McKinney 38pts. 
  • Gents 1st Ciaran Mulligan 36pts. 
  • Gents 2nd Oliver McCann 35pts. 
  • Guest Michael Galligan. 
  • Marie Louise Tallon Trophy – Miriam Skelly 52 pts. 
  • Paddy O’Keeffe Trophy Cormac O’Connell 58 pts. 
  • Golfer of the Year Olwen McKinney 139 pts
See also  Tenerife's Spring Hotels appoints Don Clarke account manager for Ireland

Related posts:

Today’s headlines on TRAVEL Extra, Ireland’s leading source of Travel Information Olwen McKinney of AmadeusGALLERY: TIGS@the Castle, final event of the year Don ClarkeTenerife’s Spring Hotels appoints Don Clarke account manager for Ireland Olwen McKinney Amadeus director in IrelandFinal TIGS outing for 2025 to take place at the Castle on 17 October
Share.

Related Posts

Comments are closed.