Olwen McKinney wins Travel Industry golfer of the year as TIGS finishes 2025 season

Olwen McKinney of Amadeus receives the golfer of the year prize from sponsor Jenny Rafter of Aer Lingus, TIGS at the Castle, October 17 2025

The Castle Golf Club, established in 1913 and designed by Harry Colt on the grounds of Rathfarnham Castle, hosted the final TIGS outing of the year. The course, with views of the Dublin mountains, challenges players across all skill levels.

Holiday World sponsored the event, providing goody bags, breakfast baps at the 9th hole, dinner in the Club House, and a prize-giving ceremony.

Aer Lingus sponsored the golfer of the year competition, offering two return flights to any destination on their European network. Winners included