Planning permission granted for a new church style wedding ceremony venue at Kerry’s Sneem Hotel

Planning permission covers a new wedding ceremony venue at Sneem Hotel.

Louis Moriarty owns the hotel at Goldens Cove, Drimnabeg in Sneem.

The venue uses a timber-clad chapel-style design.

Approval came on April 1.

The venue adds to the facilities at the Sneem Hotel.

Planning permission has been granted for a new wedding ceremony venue to be constructed at Sneem Hotel.

Louis Moriarty owns the hotel at Goldens Cove, Drimnabeg in Sneem. He received approval to build the timber-clad chapel-style venue on April 1. The approval allows construction of the venue at the hotel in Kerry.

The venue attaches to the existing hotel property. The chapel-style structure uses timber cladding for the wedding ceremony space.