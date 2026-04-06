Planning permission granted for a new church style wedding ceremony venue at Kerry’s Sneem Hotel

- Planning permission covers a new wedding ceremony venue at Sneem Hotel.
- Louis Moriarty owns the hotel at Goldens Cove, Drimnabeg in Sneem.
- The venue uses a timber-clad chapel-style design.
- Approval came on April 1.
- The venue adds to the facilities at the Sneem Hotel.
Planning permission has been granted for a new wedding ceremony venue to be constructed at Sneem Hotel.
Louis Moriarty owns the hotel at Goldens Cove, Drimnabeg in Sneem. He received approval to build the timber-clad chapel-style venue on April 1. The approval allows construction of the venue at the hotel in Kerry.
The venue attaches to the existing hotel property. The chapel-style structure uses timber cladding for the wedding ceremony space.