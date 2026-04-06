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You are at:»»Planning permission granted for a new church style wedding ceremony venue at Kerry’s Sneem Hotel
Fearghal Reidy CEO of Kerry county council
Fearghal Reidy CEO of Kerry county council

Planning permission granted for a new church style wedding ceremony venue at Kerry’s Sneem Hotel

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By on Hotels & Beds
  • Planning permission covers a new wedding ceremony venue at Sneem Hotel.
  • Louis Moriarty owns the hotel at Goldens Cove, Drimnabeg in Sneem.
  • The venue uses a timber-clad chapel-style design.
  • Approval came on April 1.
  • The venue adds to the facilities at the Sneem Hotel.

Planning permission has been granted for a new wedding ceremony venue to be constructed at Sneem Hotel.

Louis Moriarty owns the hotel at Goldens Cove, Drimnabeg in Sneem. He received approval to build the timber-clad chapel-style venue on April 1. The approval allows construction of the venue at the hotel in Kerry.

The venue attaches to the existing hotel property. The chapel-style structure uses timber cladding for the wedding ceremony space.

See also  BCP to submit an application for 34-room hotel in Dublin city centre.

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