Plans lodged for six-storey hotel in Drogheda

Thomas McEvoy of Louth county council

Plans have been lodged for a six-storey hotel with 107 bedrooms on Marsh Road opposite Scotch Hall Shopping Centre.

The hotel included a lobby, bar, dining area, service facilities and associated site works. Access came via New Road with 54 car parking spaces in the Scotch Hall car park and 22 bicycle spaces.

An enclosed pedestrian bridge at first-floor level connected the hotel directly to the shopping centre.

A separate Large-scale Residential Development application covered 172 apartments in five six-storey blocks alongside the hotel.