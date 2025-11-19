Trending
Eoghan Corry's TRAVEL Extra
You are at:»»Plans lodged for six-storey hotel in Drogheda

Plans lodged for six-storey hotel in Drogheda

0
By on Hotels & Beds
Thomas McEvoy of Louth county council
Thomas McEvoy of Louth county council

Plans have been lodged for a six-storey hotel with 107 bedrooms on Marsh Road opposite Scotch Hall Shopping Centre.

The hotel included a lobby, bar, dining area, service facilities and associated site works. Access came via New Road with 54 car parking spaces in the Scotch Hall car park and 22 bicycle spaces.

An enclosed pedestrian bridge at first-floor level connected the hotel directly to the shopping centre.

A separate Large-scale Residential Development application covered 172 apartments in five six-storey blocks alongside the hotel.

Related posts:

William Kirby GM of Portmanrock resortPortmarnock Resort reports profit of €375,000 Lar Power Kilkenny county managerLangton’s Hotel Kilkenny plans to expand Benoit Racle of Pullman HotelsPullman Hotels reveals global brand transformation across three brands Lynn McLaughlin GM of the Conrad DublinHERE are the winners in the World Luxury Travel Awards where Conrad Dublin won Irish category
Share.

Related Posts

Comments are closed.