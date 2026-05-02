HERE are the cruise ship calls to WATERFORD in 2026

Due to river draft limitations, Waterford calls are primarily at Dunmore East anchorage/tender port in Waterford Harbour for access to the city, Waterford Crystal, or nearby attractions on the southeast coast, the city berth may reopen in 2026 per port updates, but most remain tendered

World Navigator will be visiting on May 8, arriving at 08:00 and departing at 17:00, with 200 passenger capacity.

Douglas Mawson will be visiting on May 10, with 180 passenger capacity.

MS Deutschland-World Odyssey will be visiting on May 23, arriving at 08:00 and departing at 18:00, with 420 passenger capacity.

Douglas Mawson will be visiting on May 24, with 180 passenger capacity.

Douglas Mawson will be visiting on May 31, with 180 passenger capacity.

MS Deutschland-World Odyssey will be visiting on June 1, arriving at 08:00 and departing at 18:00, with 420 passenger capacity.

Oceania Marina will be visiting on June 9, arriving at 07:00 and departing at 19:00, with 1,250 passenger capacity.

Seven Seas Grandeur will be visiting on July 1, arriving at 08:00 and departing at 18:00, with 750 passenger capacity.

Celebrity Eclipse will be visiting on July 5, arriving at 07:00 and departing at 20:00, with 2,852 passenger capacity.

Norwegian Sky will be visiting on July 17, arriving at 07:00 and departing at 16:00, with 2,004 passenger capacity.

Aurora will be visiting on July 26, with 1,878 passenger capacity.

Seven Seas Mariner will be visiting on July 29, arriving at 08:00 and departing at 18:00, with 700 passenger capacity.

Norwegian Sky will be visiting on August 7, arriving at 07:00 and departing at 16:00, with 2,004 passenger capacity.

Oceania Vista will be visiting on August 8, arriving at 07:00 and departing at 17:00, with 1,200 passenger capacity.

Azamara Quest will be visiting on August 9, arriving at 08:00 and departing at 20:00, with 698 passenger capacity.

Seven Seas Voyager will be visiting on August 10, arriving at 08:00 and departing at 20:00, with 700 passenger capacity.

Star Legend will be visiting on August 16, arriving at 08:00 and departing at 17:00, with 212 passenger capacity.

Shore options

These are the most commonly offered and popular options, typically arranged through cruise lines or local operators (such as Paddywagon Tours, private chauffeurs, or Viator partners) with guaranteed return to the ship. They focus on crystal heritage, medieval history, scenic drives, and nearby highlights.

House of Waterford Crystal Factory Tour: A half-day excursion to the renowned House of Waterford Crystal, featuring a guided walkthrough of the crafting process (blowing, cutting, engraving), historical exhibits on Ireland’s famous crystal, and often a demonstration or tasting, highlighting the city’s glassmaking legacy.

Waterford City and Viking Triangle Walking Tour: A gentle half-day guided walk through Waterford’s historic Viking Triangle, including the Medieval Museum, Bishop’s Palace, Reginald’s Tower (Ireland’s oldest civic building), and Viking-era artefacts, offering insights into the city’s 1,000-year history as Ireland’s oldest city.

Kilkenny Castle and Medieval Kilkenny Tour: A full-day small-group or coach excursion to the stunning Kilkenny Castle (with its grand rooms and gardens), Rothe House (a Tudor merchant’s home), and the charming medieval city of Kilkenny, often including time for local shops or a pub stop.

Waterford Crystal and Kilkenny Combo: A popular full-day tour combining the House of Waterford Crystal factory visit with Kilkenny Castle and city highlights, providing a balanced mix of craftsmanship, history, and scenic southeast Ireland.

Countryside Drive and Irish Pub Experience: A half-day or full-day panoramic coach tour through County Waterford’s countryside, featuring coastal views, rural landscapes, and a stop at a traditional Irish pub for local refreshments and stories, offering a relaxed taste of Irish rural life.

Hook Lighthouse and Copper Coast Tour: A full-day scenic drive or small-group excursion to the historic Hook Lighthouse (one of the world’s oldest operational lighthouses), with its dramatic coastal setting, followed by the UNESCO-listed Copper Coast (geological wonders, old mines, and beaches), for nature and maritime heritage.

Mount Congreve Gardens and Local Sights: A half-day visit to the magnificent Mount Congreve Gardens (extensive woodland walks, seasonal flowers, and river views), often combined with nearby Waterford attractions for a peaceful, horticultural escape.

Private or Small-Group Custom Tour: Flexible full-day private excursions (by luxury vehicle) tailored to interests, such as combining Waterford Crystal with Kilkenny, Hook Head, or hidden southeast gems like the Three Sisters rivers or local crafts, ideal for personalised pacing.

These excursions cater to interests in history, craftsmanship, scenery, and easy activities, with many involving coach transfers from Dunmore East after tendering (shuttles are common to Waterford city or onward sites). Full-day tours to Kilkenny or the coast are especially popular. Independent options like taxis or local walks in Dunmore East suit shorter visits, but organised tours ensure timely return to the ship. Availability depends on tendering times, weather, and ship schedules.

Ireland’s cruise ship ports

Aran Islands – Bangor – Bantry – Belfast – Cork – Derry – Dingle – Donegal – Dublin – Dún Laoghaire – Foynes – Galway – Killybegs – Larne – Rathlin – Tory Island – Warrenpoint – Waterford

Attractions

Antrim – Armagh – Carlow – Cavan – Clare – Cork – Derry – Donegal – Down – Dublin – Fermanagh – Galway – Kerry – Kildare – Kilkenny – Laois – Leitrim – Limerick – Longford – Louth\ – Mayo – Meath – Monaghan – Offaly – Roscommon – Sligo – Tipperary – Tyrone – Waterford – Westmeath – Wexford – Wicklow

County-by-county

Antrim – Armagh – Carlow – Cavan – Clare – Cork – Derry – Donegal – Down – Dublin – Fermanagh – Galway – Kerry – Kildare – Kilkenny – Laois – Leitrim – Limerick – Longford – Louth – Mayo – Meath – Monaghan – Offaly – Roscommon – Sligo – Tipperary – Tyrone – Waterford – Westmeath – Wexford – Wicklow