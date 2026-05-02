HERE are the cruise ship calls to DINGLE in 2026

Dingle is a tender-only port with no dedicated cruise facilities; ships anchor offshore and tender passengers to the pier for shore excursions like the Blasket Islands, Gallarus Oratory, or local pubs and seafood; calls are predominantly by smaller luxury/expedition vessels due to the exposed location and draft limitations:

Douglas Mawson will be visiting on May 13, with 180 passenger capacity.

Vasco da Gama-Nicko will be visiting on May 17, arriving at 08:00 and departing at 18:00, with 1,250 passenger capacity.

Douglas Mawson will be visiting on May 21, with 180 passenger capacity.

Hanseatic Nature will be visiting on June 1, arriving at 07:00 and departing at 19:00, with 230 passenger capacity.

Oceania Vista will be visiting on August 5, arriving at 11:00 and departing at 19:00, with 1,200 passenger capacity.

Oceania Insignia will be visiting on August 11, arriving at 07:00 and departing at 19:00, with 684 passenger capacity.

ms Europa will be visiting on August 12, arriving at 08:00 and departing at 18:00, with 408 passenger capacity.

Star Legend will be visiting on August 14, arriving at 08:00 and departing at 18:00, with 212 passenger capacity.

Shore options

These are the most commonly offered and popular options, typically arranged through cruise lines or local operators (such as Paddywagon Tours, private guides, or boat companies) with guaranteed return to the ship. They emphasise the area’s stunning scenery, wildlife, history, and Celtic heritage.

Slea Head Drive and Dingle Peninsula Scenic Tour: A full-day or half-day coach or private vehicle tour along the iconic Slea Head Drive, one of Ireland’s most scenic routes, featuring dramatic Atlantic cliffs, ancient sites like beehive huts and promontory forts, panoramic views of the Blasket Islands, and stops at viewpoints, Gallarus Oratory, and traditional Irish-speaking villages.

Blasket Islands Eco Boat Tour or Sea Safari: A popular boat excursion (often by RIB or larger vessel) from Dingle Harbour circling the dramatic coastline, past Slea Head and the uninhabited Blasket Islands, with wildlife spotting for seals, seabirds, dolphins, and occasionally whales or puffins; some include commentary on the islands’ history of Irish-speaking communities and potential short landings (weather permitting).

Dingle Dolphin and Wildlife Watching Boat Tour: A dedicated marine adventure searching for Fungie (the famous resident dolphin, though sightings vary) and other wildlife like seals and porpoises in Dingle Bay, combined with views of rugged sea caves, arches, and cliffs for an eco-focused experience.

Dingle Town Walking Tour and Local Exploration: A gentle, short walking excursion around charming Dingle town, including its colourful streets, traditional pubs, artisan shops, seafood restaurants, and sites linked to local history, music, and the famous dolphin legacy; ideal for independent or guided low-activity options.

Private or Small-Group Peninsula Highlights Tour: Customisable private tours (often with a local driver-guide) covering Slea Head, Gallarus Oratory (a well-preserved early Christian stone church), ancient ring forts, Inch Beach, or hidden gems, tailored for smaller groups seeking a personalised pace and deeper cultural insights.

Blasket Islands Landing and Eco Experience (Advanced): A longer boat tour with potential landing on Great Blasket Island (seasonal and weather-dependent), exploring its abandoned village, rugged trails, and rich birdlife, offering a deeper immersion in Ireland’s offshore heritage.

Dingle Peninsula Cultural and Historical Stops: Focused half-day tours highlighting Celtic sites such as beehive huts, standing stones, or the Gallarus Oratory, often combined with scenic drives and stops for local crafts, traditional music, or pub visits to experience Gaeltacht (Irish-speaking) culture.

These excursions highlight Dingle’s remote beauty, wildlife, and unspoilt landscapes, with many involving tendering from ship to shore. Boat tours are popular due to the marine focus, while land tours suit those preferring scenery and history.

Ireland’s cruise ship ports

Aran Islands – Bangor – Bantry – Belfast – Cork – Derry – Dingle – Donegal – Dublin – Dún Laoghaire – Foynes – Galway – Killybegs – Larne – Rathlin – Tory Island – Warrenpoint – Waterford

Attractions

Antrim – Armagh – Carlow – Cavan – Clare – Cork – Derry – Donegal – Down – Dublin – Fermanagh – Galway – Kerry – Kildare – Kilkenny – Laois – Leitrim – Limerick – Longford – Louth\ – Mayo – Meath – Monaghan – Offaly – Roscommon – Sligo – Tipperary – Tyrone – Waterford – Westmeath – Wexford – Wicklow

County-by-county

Antrim – Armagh – Carlow – Cavan – Clare – Cork – Derry – Donegal – Down – Dublin – Fermanagh – Galway – Kerry – Kildare – Kilkenny – Laois – Leitrim – Limerick – Longford – Louth – Mayo – Meath – Monaghan – Offaly – Roscommon – Sligo – Tipperary – Tyrone – Waterford – Westmeath – Wexford – Wicklow