Pre-registered buyers top 5,000 for World Travel Market 2025 in Excel, London

Juliette Losardo, Exhibitor Director, WTM London

After years of shrinking exhibition space, World Travel market at ExCel in London is expanding by 25,000 square metres for 5 November 2025, hosting over 4,150 exhibitors from 180 countries.

Pre-registered buyers topped 5,000 for the event which commences today, with total attendance projected at 46,000 across three days.

Sarawak pavilion opened at 10.30am, securing €45m in eco-tourism contracts and €12m in European carbon-offset pledges.

Technology Summit and DEAI Summit examined AI distribution channels and automation in bookings, valuing the creator economy at €250bn for 2026.

Over 100 enterprises will join Tourism Ireland on the Irish stand. VisitBritain data showed 3.8mjobs from inbound tourism generating €170bn in annual spending.