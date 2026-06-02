Explora Journeys first LNG-powered ship Explora III completes sea trials

EXPLORA III has finished its third round of sea trials in the Mediterranean.

The vessel represents the third ship in the Explora Journeys fleet.

EXPLORA III operates as the first LNG-powered ship in the fleet.

Delivery stays on track for the Mediterranean Prelude Journey on 24 July 2026.

The ship returns to the Sestri Ponente shipyard for final outfitting.

EXPLORA III has completed its sea trials in the Mediterranean and prepares for its Prelude Journey. The ship finished its third round of technical and nautical testing at the Fincantieri shipyard near Genoa. Engineers validated performance systems on the 72810 GT vessel during the process.

EXPLORA III is the first LNG-powered ship in the Explora Journeys fleet. It supports the use of renewable fuels such as bio-LNG and synthetic LNG. The vessel returned to the Sestri Ponente shipyard for interior outfitting after the trials concluded successfully.

EXPLORA III remains on track for delivery ahead of schedule. It departs on its Mediterranean Prelude Journey on 24 July 2026 and arrives in Barcelona for the naming ceremony on 1 August 2026. The ship then starts its maiden journey to Lisbon two days later.

Anna Nash shared “The completion of EXPLORA III’s sea trials marks another proud milestone for Explora Journeys as we continue to bring our long-term fleet vision to life.”