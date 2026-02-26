Trending
Eoghan Corry's TRAVEL Extra
You are at:»»MEXICO UPDATED: DFA removes ‘shelter in place’ instruction as Puerto Vallarta returns to normal tourist operations
Helen McEntee Miinister for Justice
Helen McEntee Miinister for Justice

MEXICO UPDATED: DFA removes ‘shelter in place’ instruction as Puerto Vallarta returns to normal tourist operations

0
By on News & Knowledge

The popular Mexican resort of Puerto Vallarta has returned to normal tourist operations  following a brief period of security disruptions in Jalisco state earlier in the week. 

The unrest stemmed from a high profile military operation that resulted in the death of a major cartel leader prompting retaliatory incidents including road blockages vehicle fires and temporary shelter in place advisories issued by Ireland’s DFA, local authorities and foreign embassies.

These measures affected parts of the region including Puerto Vallarta leading to significant flight cancellations and delays at the local international airport over the weekend with many visitors stranded or forced to rearrange plans. The United States embassy and other sources initially urged citizens to remain indoors but lifted the shelter in place guidance on Feb 25 as the situation stabilised with no reported incidents targeting tourist zones or visitors.

See also  Barberstown Castle reveals details of spring escape package

Airport operations at Puerto Vallarta International have now recovered substantially with flight schedules restored to near normal levels and airlines adding extra services to accommodate backlog passengers. Local tourism officials and ground reports confirm that beaches hotels restaurants attractions and public transport function without restriction while federal security presence maintains calm in key areas such as the Romantic Zone. Authorities emphasise that no tourists suffered injuries or direct involvement in the events with the resort zone experiencing only short lived inconvenience rather than sustained impact. Visitors arriving currently encounter the usual sunny weather welcoming atmosphere and full range of activities from beach relaxation to excursions.

See also  DiscoverNI launches Ralph McLean podcast series

The swift resolution highlights the resilience of Puerto Vallarta’s tourism infrastructure which draws millions of international guests annually including many from Europe and North America. Travel experts advise checking airline updates and travel insurance for any lingering flexible policies though most disruptions appear resolved with no ongoing alerts restricting movement in the resort itself.

The Irish government advises against non-essential travel to 13 of Mexico’s 32 regions, due to high levels of crime (including opportunistic crime and organised crime) and violence: Chiapas border areas with Guatemala, Chihuahua, Colima (except Manzanillo – we recommend arriving by air), Coahuila (except Saltillo), Durango (except Durango City), Guerrero (except the cities of Taxco, Ixtapa-Zihuatenejo, Acapulco), Jalisco (except Puerto Vallarta and Guadalajara we recommend arriving by air), Michoacán (except Morelia), Nuevo León (except Monterrey), Sinaloa (except Mazatlán), Sonora (except Hermosillo and Guaymas/San Carlos and Puerto Peñasco), Tamaulipas, Zacatecas (except Zacatecas City – we recommend arriving by air).

See also  Ciaran Mulligan’s new Insurance company Yes appoints Karen Maloney to head up business development

Related posts:

PANIC in Puerto Vallarta as tourists told to stay away and cruise ship cancel calls Icelandair launches first Polish route with new Gdansk service for winter 2026/27 Bogdan Popescu CEO of TaromSAS and TAROM expand partnership with new codeshare agreement Brendan Kennhy of IAATIreland’s Adventure Tourism board discussed insurance, marketing & sustainability
Share.

Related Posts

Comments are closed.