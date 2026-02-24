PANIC in Puerto Vallarta as tourists told to stay away and cruise ship cancel calls

The popular Mexican beach resort of Puerto Vallarta has faced significant disruption following the killing of a high-profile cartel leader which triggered widespread retaliatory violence across Jalisco state including the tourist hub itself.

As of Tuesday twenty four February twenty twenty six the situation has begun to stabilise with many areas reporting a return to relative calm though lingering effects continue to impact visitors and local operations.

The unrest which erupted on Sunday twenty second February involved road blockages burning vehicles clashes with security forces and temporary business suspensions leading authorities to declare a code red alert and urge residents and tourists alike to shelter in place particularly within resort compounds.

Ireland’s DFA issued a “shelter in plac”e warning to Irish tourists on Sunday. The United States embassy and other foreign offices advised citizens in Puerto Vallarta and surrounding regions to remain indoors avoid unnecessary travel and monitor official updates with ride sharing services halted and some businesses closed during the peak of the disturbances.

Flights in and out of Puerto Vallarta airport experienced major cancellations and delays with several airlines suspending services over the weekend and into Monday though operations have started to resume gradually with crews and schedules being restored. Cruise lines have rerouted or skipped planned stops in the port with vessels from companies such as Princess Norwegian and Holland America bypassing the call to prioritise safety.

Tourists many of whom described scenes of smoke explosions and fear have largely remained confined to resorts where facilities have continued to operate albeit with occasional supply strains such as food shortages in isolated cases. No reports have emerged of direct harm to foreign visitors amid the violence which has claimed dozens of lives mostly among local groups involved.

Local officials and tourism operators have emphasised that core tourist zones were not primary targets and efforts are underway to restore normal services including public transport. The weather remains typical for the season with sunny conditions highs around thirty degrees Celsius and low rainfall risk supporting beach and outdoor activities where movement is possible.

Authorities anticipate further normalisation over the coming days as security operations wind down though travellers are advised to check DFA and airline updates embassy alerts and local news before planning journeys or excursions with flexible rebooking options widely available from carriers and accommodation providers.