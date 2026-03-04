Qantas to reopen base in Singapore to meet expansion

Qantas Group has revealed plans to reestablish a cabin crew base at Singapore Changi later in 2026 to support international network expansion.

The move followed the closure of Jetstar Asia in July 2025 and redeployment of A320 fleet to Australia and New Zealand. A380 capacity shifted to Sydney-Singapore with B787-9 replacing on Melbourne-Los Angeles.

A321XLR began international services from Brisbane to Manila on 25 October 2026 replacing A330-200. Thirty additional aircraft arrived through 2027 enabling phase-out of older B737-800 from late 2026. Qantas Freight planned operations at Sydney Nancy Bird Walton 24-hour cargo facility in mid-2026.