Qatar joins UAE in offering to pay for stranded passenger hotel bills

Qatar authorities have joined UAE in implementing measures to support stranded passengers amid airspace closures caused by regional conflict, with governments covering hotel extensions and meals for affected tourists.

Hotels in the UAE are instructed to notify authorities if guests could not cover extension costs and to avoid evictions.

The General Civil Aviation Authority of the UAE says it will bear all hosting and accommodation costs for stranded passengers. The circular stresses that no guests should be evicted under the circumstances and should be given the opportunity to extend their stay at the same rate as their initial booking.

Qatar Tourism issued a similar circular on 2 March requesting hotels to extend stays and covered the additional accommodation expenses. Around 20,200 passengers in the UAE experienced flight cancellations or rescheduling.

Mohamed Rafi shared "All our hotels are full for now. DET has instructed us to extend the highest level of support for travellers. We also have an internal policy to never increase prices during such situations and not evict a tourist in case they are unable to pay."

Department of Culture and Tourism Abu Dhabi shared: In light of the current circumstances and given that some guests have reached their check out date but are unable to travel for reasons beyond their control, you are kindly requested to extend their stay until they are able to depart. The cost of the extended stay will be covered by DCT Abu Dhabi.”

Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism shared: “In line with the directives of the Dubai Government to extend all necessary support and assistance to tourists affected by flight suspensions, postponements, or delays due to the current exceptional circumstances, we kindly request your cooperation in ensuring that hotel guests who were due to check out but are unable to do so as a result of these circumstances are offered the option to extend their stay under the same conditions as their initial booking. It is important that no guests are evicted under these circumstances.

“We would appreciate it if you could notify the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism at the earliest opportunity in case a guest is unable to cover the costs associated with an extension of his or her stay, providing the following details: