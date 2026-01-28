Questions raised over €400,000 spent on Tipperary Greenway Project with no plan

Concerns emerged after more than 400,000 euro was spent on the Cashel to Cahir greenway project in Tipperary with no detailed plans or designs produced yet. The project, first proposed in 2023, aims to create a walking and cycling route linking the towns and connecting to sites such as the Rock of Cashel and Cahir Castle. Funding has come from Active Travel allocations over several years.

Fine Gael councillor Declan Burgess raised the matter at a January meeting of the Tipperary-Cahir-Cashel Municipal District, noting the lack of route selection, drawings, or further consultations despite the expenditure. The district engineer confirmed efforts to advance the work. The greenway remains at the concept and feasibility study stage.

Declan Burgess shared “Over €400,000 now has been given to the greenway project from Cahir to Cashel, and we still haven’t got a design, we still haven’t got a route selected, and there’s been no further consultations.”

James Swords shared “I’ll get them to do a report on the Cashel to Cahir greenway and submit it to the members here for consideration.”