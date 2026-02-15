Trending
Eoghan Corry's TRAVEL Extra
Randles Hotel launches Valentine’s proposal package in Killarney

By on Hotels & Beds, News & Knowledge

Randles Hotel in Killarney confirmed the introduction of its Say Yes in Killarney package tailored for Valentine’s Day proposals. The exclusive offering includes a stunning oval diamond engagement ring along with two nights’ accommodation in one of the hotel’s new luxurious suites. Guests receive assistance from a dedicated engagement concierge to plan the perfect proposal location around Killarney.

The package incorporates an engagement photoshoot to capture the moment. 

Randles Hotel shared in a written statement We are delighted to offer a stunning oval diamond engagement ring, packaged with two nights’ accommodation in one of our new luxurious suites. You will also work with a dedicated “engagement concierge” to help plan the perfect proposal in one of the many amazing locations around Killarney with an engagement photoshoot to capture the moment.

