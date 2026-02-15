Randles Hotel launches Valentine’s proposal package in Killarney

Randles Hotel in Killarney confirmed the introduction of its Say Yes in Killarney package tailored for Valentine’s Day proposals. The exclusive offering includes a stunning oval diamond engagement ring along with two nights’ accommodation in one of the hotel’s new luxurious suites. Guests receive assistance from a dedicated engagement concierge to plan the perfect proposal location around Killarney.

The package incorporates an engagement photoshoot to capture the moment.

