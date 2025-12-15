Ribbon cut at Royal Caribbean’s latest private island in the Bahamas

Royal Caribbean has held a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the Royal Beach Club Paradise Island. The event gathered Royal Caribbean executives with Bahamian government officials and community members.

More than 150 attendees viewed the venue on Paradise Island.

The beach club combines Bahamian culture and cuisine with the cruise line’s service. The destination opened to first guests on 23 December 2025. Bookings for day passes became available in advance of that date.

The site covers 17 acres and includes zones such as Party Cove with a swim-up bar, Chill Beach for relaxation and Family Beach for group activities. Guests require a day pass for access, which covers dining, beverages, WiFi, transportation and beach amenities including chairs and umbrellas.

Royal Caribbean operates sailings to Nassau from ports in Florida, New Jersey, Maryland and Texas, with fares starting at 350 euro per person for a four-night Bahamas cruise from Fort Lauderdale.

The project began site preparation in April 2024 and construction in September 2024. Company representatives described the development as a collaboration with local partners to support the Bahamian community. Prime Minister Philip Davis attended the ceremony and addressed the gathering on the partnership. Michael Bayley, president and chief executive of Royal Caribbean, spoke about the venue’s role in future cruise itineraries.

The club is part of an expanded programme, including 2026 and 2027 Caribbean sailings from multiple home ports.

Philip E Davis, Prime Minister of The Bahamas shared “This is a promise of shared success.”

Michael Bayley, President & CEO, Royal Caribbean shared details on the partnership in the opening ceremony.