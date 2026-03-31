Rendez Vous en France 2026 opens in Nice

Opening ceremony at Rendez Vous en France 2026

The 19th edition of Rendez-vous en France, the leading international business to business tourism marketplace organised by Atout France, officially opened in Nice last evening with an event hosted by the newly elected mayor of Nice, Éric Ciotti.

The opening event took place in the Gare du Sud food hall. Inaugurated in 1892, the former Chemins de Fer du Sud de la France station is distinguished by its timeless elegance

The prestigious event, which brings together hundreds of French tourism professionals with over one thousand international tour operators and media representatives from around the world, is taking place on the French Riviera for the first time and is expected to generate significant business opportunities worth several million euro for the national tourism sector.

In his welcoming speech at the opening ceremony, the mayor of Nice highlighted the city’s readiness to host this major gathering and emphasised the importance of the French Riviera as a world class destination. He praised the collaboration between Atout France, the Provence Alpes Côte d’Azur region and local partners, stating that the event would showcase the very best of French tourism while strengthening Nice’s position as a leading European hub for meetings and incentives. The mayor also underlined the economic benefits the two day programme would bring to the city and surrounding area through increased visibility and new commercial contracts.

The mayor arrived late and delegates moved quickly to sample a selection of local food stands as soon as the speech was over.

The event continues today with a full schedule of workshops, networking sessions and presentations focused on sustainable tourism, innovation and the promotion of France’s diverse regions. Organisers expect the 2026 edition in Nice to set new records for business deals concluded on site, further boosting confidence in the recovery of international travel to France.

The Irish delegation is housed in the seafront Radisson Blu hotel, waking to the pleasant percussion sound of the pebbles being tossed ashore by the waves.