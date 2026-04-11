Dublin’s restaurants feel cost of fuel protests

Businesses in the O’Connell Street area have seen reduced customer numbers.

Deliveries of food produce especially chilled items have faced disruption.

The protests have created knock-on effects for tourism in Ireland.

The association has called for a quick resolution to the blockades.

The Restaurants Association of Ireland has reported a drop in footfall in Dublin city centre due to ongoing fuel protests. Adrian Cummins has stated that businesses especially in the O’Connell Street area have experienced reduced customer numbers. The association has expressed concern over the impact on business viability while noting some improvement with the quays now open to traffic.

Deliveries of food produce have become a major issue with chilled products particularly affected. The protests have created knock-on effects for tourism as visitors have faced difficulties moving around the country. Shortages in supplies have already begun according to the association.

The Restaurants Association has called for a swift resolution to the protests. Adrian Cummins has acknowledged the concerns around the cost of living and fuel prices but has stressed the need for an end to the disruption. The group has emphasised the importance of maintaining access for customers and timely deliveries to restaurants.

The Restaurants Association of Ireland has reported a drop in footfall in Dublin due to fuel protests.

Adrian Cummins shared “There is an impact on business, especially in the O’Connell Street area. We’ve seen a drop off in footfall. While we agree with the concerns around the cost of living at the moment, especially around fuel, there has to be a resolution for this protest as soon as possible.”