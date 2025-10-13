Restoration project planned for historic gardens at Knockreer House

Fearghal Reidy CEO of Kerry county council

A restoration project is planned for the historic gardens at Knockreer House in Killarney National Park, aiming to revive unique heritage features.

The project celebrates the cultural and natural history of Knockreer House, located in the heart of the park. Enhancements will improve the visitor experience at one of Ireland’s treasured landscapes.

The refurbishment focuses on preserving the gardens’ historical elements while ensuring accessibility for visitors.

The initiative aims to maintain the legacy of Killarney National Park as a key destination for heritage and nature enthusiasts.