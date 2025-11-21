Revenues at Supermac’s up 7pc to €300m as staff numbers reach 2,500

Pat McDonagh of Supermacs

Revenues at Supermac’s have overtaken €300m for the first time in 2024.

Pre-tax profits declined by 9.5pc to €39.44m despite 7pc revenue increase. Revenues rose from €294.37m to €314.1m or €6m per week. Staff costs increased by 21pc to €68.89m with employment at 2,458. The group contributed €7m in pension costs including €2m for directors, which hit their profit margin.

Pat McDonagh shared “Turnover continues to be strong, reflecting the strong demand for the goods and services provided by the group.”