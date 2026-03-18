Riviera Travel launches 2027-2028 ‘Open for Discovery’ collection

Uniworld Boutique River Cruises reveals the first renderings of the S.S. Audrey and S.S. Marlene.

The 154-guest ships debut in 2027 alongside the São Rafael and the Aqua Blue.

The S.S. Audrey sails the Rhine Main and Moselle rivers from 16 April 2027.

The S.S. Audrey features a palette of greens golds and blues with geometric patterns.

The S.S. Marlene begins sailing the Danube on 27 March 2027.

Uniworld Boutique River Cruises has revealed the first renderings of its two newest Super Ships, the S.S. Audrey and the S.S. Marlene, which are scheduled to debut in 2027.

The 154-guest vessels form part of the company’s largest fleet expansion to date and will join the São Rafael and the Aqua Blue next year. The S.S. Audrey will sail the Rhine, Main and Moselle rivers from 16 April 2027 with her inaugural voyage on the Remarkable Rhine and Historic Holland itinerary, while the S.S. Marlene begins operations on the Danube from 27 March 2027 with her first sailing on the Tulips and Windmills route. Both ships draw design inspiration from iconic 20th-century actresses, with the Audrey paying tribute to Audrey Hepburn through a sophisticated palette of greens, golds and blues, and the Marlene honouring Marlene Dietrich with warm tan, gold and dramatic accents of pink, red and blue.

The renderings offer the first public look inside the vessels, which will feature an aft bar lounge, a bookable private dining room and the option to combine adjacent suites into two-bedroom accommodations. Uniworld president and chief executive Ellen Bettridge states that one-of-a-kind design remains central to the brand experience and that these ships celebrate two women whose style defined an era.

Ellen Bettridge shared “One-of-a-kind design has always been central to the Uniworld experience. With the S.S. Audrey and S.S. Marlene we are celebrating two women whose style defined an era. These ships bring their spirit to life through thoughtful details and spaces created to deepen our guests connection to the destinations along the journey and we are excited to share a sneak peek inside.”