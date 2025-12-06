Riviera Travel reports 115pc year on year increase in Ireland

Riviera Travel reported a 115pc year on year increase in Irish passenger numbers to 30 November 2025.

The company expanded its number of escorted tours with departures from Ireland, including a Sardinia and Corsica tour from €2,349. It introduced long haul tours and the world’s first solo exclusive river cruise ship. Initiatives like the Riviera Explorer and a media roadshow drove trade engagement. Vicky Billing stated Ireland played a vital role in the operator’s global expansion

Vicky Billing, Director of Trade and Partnerships for Riviera Travel, shared, “Ireland has delivered exceptional growth this year and continues to play a vital role in our global expansion plans as an important market for us. The increase in departures from Ireland, combined with the introduction of long haul and continued investment in our wider fleet shows our long term commitment to this market. From streamlined training and resources to immersive fams and fast-turnaround support our goal is to make it as easy as possible for agents to sell Riviera confidently and profitably.”