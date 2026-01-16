Royal Caribbean extends Labadee Suspension through 2026

Trending
Royal Caribbean Group has cancelled all scheduled calls to Labadee in Haiti through December 2026 due to security concerns. The private destination in Cape Haitien remains suspended after initial cancellations from March 2024 and a brief resumption. The company cited ongoing evaluation of the situation in Haiti. Safety of guests and team members remains the priority. Updated itineraries replace Labadee with sea days or ports including Falmouth Jamaica, Nassau Bahamas, Grand Turk Turks and Caicos, and Perfect Day at CocoCay.

The decision follows extended monitoring with no safe operational path identified for 2026. Labadee team members received notification with continued support offered. The company explored all alternatives before the extension. Suspensions began with an abundance of caution. Communication occurs directly with affected passengers.

Royal Caribbean Group shared in a written statement “After ongoing evaluation and monitoring of the situation in Haiti, the organisation has decided to extend the suspension of ship calls to Labadee through 2026.”

