Eoghan Corry's TRAVEL Extra
Royal Caribbean reveals record pre-booked onboard revenue as a result of app

Jason Liberty of Royal Caribbean
Royal Caribbean cruise line has told investors that tis app is drivings 90 percent of pre-cruise onboard revenue bookings through digital channels.

Onboard revenue increased from €1.31bn in 2024 to €1.39bn in third quarter 2025. The App evolved from utility for reservations to platform enhancing revenue and efficiencies. A record share of onboard revenue now booked pre-cruise and the App has emerged as fastest-growing driver of engagement and conversion.

Jason Liberty shared “Since then, the app together with our e-commerce engines, has evolved into a cornerstone for our e-commerce strategy, transforming from a utility into a powerful platform that drives revenue, improves operational efficiencies and deepened guest engagement”

Naftali Holtz shared “the app was emerging as the fastest-growing driver of engagement and conversion”

