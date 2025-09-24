‘Too big to fit’ – Royal Caribbean’s Legend of the Seas cancels Pisa calls on Med itineraries

Royal Caribbean’s Legend of the Seas, an Icon series ship, will adjust its 2 August 2026 Barcelona cruise, replacing La Spezia with a sea day.

The revised itinerary includes a 17-hour stop in Marseille on 4 August 2026 and adjusted timings for Palma de Mallorca. Construction at Meyer Turku is ahead of schedule, allowing the ship to debut on 11 July 2026 with three preview cruises.

The 250,800-ton LNG-powered vessel will sail Western Mediterranean cruises before repositioning to Port Everglades in November 2026. From Port Everglades, the ship will offer Caribbean and Bahamas cruises starting in November 2026.

Royal Caribbean shared: “Our ship will be unable to safely dock in Florence/Pisa (La Spezia), Italy; so, as a result, we’ll now enjoy a sea day instead. Additionally, as a result of these changes, we’ve had to adjust the times we’ll visit Palma de Mallorca.”