Royal & Celebrity to headline Worldchoice 2025 conference at Johnstown Estate

Royal Caribbean and Celebrity Cruises will headline the Worldchoice 2025 conference at Johnstown Estate, Enfield, on 1st November.

The event fosters engagement with travel trade partners, focusing on cruise product updates and networking. Worldchoice reports continued growth in cruise sales, supported by the sponsors’ innovative ship offerings.

Royal Caribbean encourages agents to join Club Royal for enhanced trade support and sales resources.

The conference strengthens partnerships and promotes future opportunities in the cruise sector.

Carol Anne O’Neill shared: “Their ongoing sponsorship of this event is a testament to the incredible support we receive from both brands throughout the year.”

Valerie Murphy shared: “It’s a wonderful event and a fantastic opportunity to engage with our valued trade partners, thank them for their continued support, and share the latest Celebrity updates.”

Jennifer Callister shared: “This is a fantastic opportunity to spend quality time with the members and thank them for their support this year and to share our exciting news for 2026.”