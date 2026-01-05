Ryanair carried 206.5m passengers in 2025, annual growth 4.5pc lowest since 2013

Annual 2025 passengers numbers for Ryanair 206.5m,4.5pc up on 2025 and 35.5pc ahead of pre-pandemic.

The annual growth is the lowest since 2013 largely because of Boeing aircraft delivery delays. Load factor for the year was 94pc.

This places Ryanair as the largest airline in Europe, 60m ahead of the Lufthansa group and Aer Lingus parent IAG.

The airline carried a total of 14.5m passengers in the month, up 6.6pc 13.6m in December 2024 and up 29.5pc on pre-pendemic. The load factor for December remained at 92pc, the same as in the previous year.