Music in the air as iconic Willie Clancy week opens in Clare’s Miltown Malbay

The event runs from 4 July to 12 July 2026.

Classes cover instruments and set dancing daily.

Céilithe feature bands including Tulla Céilí Band.

Lectures and recitals take place each evening.

Harry Hughes administers the organising committee.

Willie Clancy Week 2026 opened at the weekend in Miltown Malbay, County Clare with the tradiotnal musical tribute at Wilie Calncy;s grave taking place on Sunday morning. The 54th edition runs from 4 July to 12 July 2026.

This major traditional Irish music, song, and dance summer school honours the renowned uilleann piper Willie Clancy. It features daily instrument and dance classes, lectures, workshops, recitals, concerts, and céilithe. Daily classes over the seven days cover uilleann pipes, fiddle, flute and set dancing.

The programme includes the Breandán Breathnach Memorial Lecture, musical tributes and nightly céilithe at the Mill Marquee. Tulla Céilí Band celebrates its 80th anniversary. Registration for classes closed prior to the event.

A feature of the summer school (the organisers stress it is NOT a festival) is how spontaneous music sessions fill pubs and streets throughout the week.

Monday 6 July – Saturday 11 July: Daily classes and workshops (10am–1pm) in uilleann pipes, whistle, flute, fiddle, concertina, accordion, melodeon, banjo, harp, singing, and set dancing. Conversational Irish classes (2–3pm). Special Quebec traditional dance workshops (selected days).

Thursday: A Harper’s Look at the Music Manuscripts of Patrick O’Neill (1765–1832) Kathleen Loughnane (harp researcher, arranger, and author). Evaluation of 17th and 18th-century Irish harp composers, interpreting original tune manuscripts, and analyzing stylistic source traits. 2:30 PM in the Miltown Malbay Community Centre:

Saturday: Beyond the Veil: Songs of Death, Grief and Resilience Elizabeth Healy (traditional singer and academic). A deep dive into the histories, contexts, and performances of the Irish “Revenant Songs” genre. 2:30 PM in the Miltown Malbay Community Centre:

Other lectures include Northern English Fiddle (Owen Spafford & Mikey Kenney, tribute to Nicky and Anne McAuliffe (Máire O’Keeffe)., lifting the Veil on Tommie Potts (Seán Potts & Aoife Nic Chormaic).

Muiris Ó Rócháin Memorial Concert (Saturday 11 July).

Recitals and Concerts (evenings): Dedicated sessions for harp, fiddle, whistle/flute, piping, banjo, button accordion/melodeon, singing, harmonica, concertina, and more. International concert and youth concert (Óige an Chláir).

Céilithe: Multiple nightly dances at the Mill Marquee (GAA Grounds) and other venues featuring top bands including Tulla Céilí Band (celebrating its 80th anniversary), Kilfenora Céilí Band, and others.

Registration for classes is now closed. Wristbands for registered students are available at the Community Centre. The full detailed programme, tutor list, accommodation, and bus timetables are available on the official website. Spontaneous traditional music sessions fill the pubs and streets throughout the week.

For the complete schedule and updates, visit: www.scoilsamhraidhwillieclancy.com.