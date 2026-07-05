Riviera welcomes 178-guest split level MS Resplendence into its fleet

MS Riviera Resplendence holds 178 guests.

Interiors use deeper colour palettes.

Over 80pc of cabins have French balconies.

It qualifies for Green Award recognition.

Riviera Travel has welcomed the new river cruise ship Riviera Resplendence into its fleet. The vessel departed from Cologne on its maiden voyage on 4 July 2026 for the Rhine Cruise to Switzerland itinerary. Riviera Resplendence accommodates up to 178 guests across 89 cabins and suites.

The ship features three dining venues and an expansive sun deck as the third vessel in the Radiance Class. Designers from Scylla created a fresh interior with gold accents and warm wood tones. Riviera Resplendence sails 18 itineraries on the Danube and Rhine rivers.Two additional Radiance Class ships Riviera Reflection and Riviera Rhapsody schedule to debut over the next two years. The vessel offers festive holiday sailings and dedicated solo departures. .The ship departed Cologne on 4 July 2026 for the Rhine Cruise to Switzerland itinerary.

Interiors by Scylla feature richer colours gold accents and warm tones with split-level spaces and French balconies in over 80pc of cabins. The Panorama Lounge sits on the Diamond Deck alongside new suites while the Riverview Kitchen offers intimate dining. The Sun Deck includes a splash pool.

The ship will sail itineraries such as Rhine and Moselle and Christmas on the Rhine. It will target Gold Standard in the Green Award programme.

Sailing Dates