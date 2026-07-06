Councils agree road realignment works to facilitate redeveloped Waterford Airport

Three councils together provide €400,000 for the road project.

Roads drop by one metre for aircraft clearance.

Runway extension reaches 2,287 metres.

Construction started in May 2026.

Services target summer 2027.

Kilkenny County Council and Wexford County Council have each confirmed a €100,000 investment for road realignment works near Waterford Airport. Waterford City and County Council matches the €200,000 combined contribution. The project supports runway extension.

Local roads adjacent to the airport undergo lowering by one metre. The adjustment maintains safe clearance for aircraft landing gear. Construction on the €30 million redevelopment began in May 2026.

The runway extends to 2,287 metres and widens to 45 metres. Works take 12 months with commercial services targeted for summer 2027. The upgrade aims for 400,000 passengers annually within five years.